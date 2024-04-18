Libya’s LISCO and Danieli to construct direct reduction plant

Thursday, 18 April 2024 11:20:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Libya-based rebar producer Libyan Iron & Steel Company (LISCO) has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italian plantmaker Danieli to construct a direct reduction plant. The project will be a joint venture with Danieli holding a 51 percent stake and LISCO holding 49 percent.

The plant will annually produce two million mt of sponge iron and hot briquetted iron, which are currently in demand in both local and international markets. The plant will operate using Danieli’s EnergIron technology.