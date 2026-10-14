Tosyalı SULB's Libya DRI project reaches 40% completion, production targeted for 2028

Libya-based Tosyalı SULB, a joint venture established by Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding and Libya United Steel Company for Iron and Steel Industry (SULB), is progressing with construction of its approximately $2.5 billion direct reduced iron (DRI) complex near Benghazi, Libya, with commercial production targeted to begin in early 2028.

According to the company's latest project information, construction has reached approximately 40 percent completion. The complex is being developed in three phases, with an initial annual production capacity of up to 2.5 million mt and a planned total capacity of up to 7.5 million mt.

Construction progresses at Tosyalı SULB's Benghazi complex

In an update, Tosyalı SULB stated that the project has advanced from foundation and infrastructure works to structural construction during 2026.

Steel structures are being erected across the site, while concrete works and the development of supporting facilities continue. The complex will incorporate DRI production facilities, infrastructure, utilities and logistics systems.

The project is located in Ras Al-Mangar, east of Benghazi, and covers approximately 380 hectares. Its coastal location is intended to facilitate future exports to regional and international markets.

Project targets lower-emission iron production and export markets

The Tosyalı SULB complex is being designed around modern DRI technology, with a focus on energy efficiency and the potential for increased hydrogen use in the future.

The project aims to expand Libya's domestic iron and steel production capabilities while creating opportunities to supply international markets.

According to earlier statements from the joint venture, approximately 90 percent of the project's output is expected to be directed toward export markets, including Europe.

The development is also expected to support local employment, technical training and industrial infrastructure as construction progresses toward the planned start of commercial operations in 2028.