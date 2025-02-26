Tosyalı SULB grants order to SMS and Midrex for initial phase of DRI complex in Libya

Tosyalı SULB, a joint venture between Turkey-based integrated steelmaker Tosyalı Holding and Libya United Steel Company for the Iron and Steel Industry (SULB) established in Benghazi, Libya, has announced that it has placed orders with direct reduction iron (DRI) technology developer Midrex and Germany-based plantmaker SMS Group for the first phase of a plan to build a DRI complex in the country.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis , in June 2024 Tosyalı SULB unveiled its three-phase plan to build the largest DRI complex in the world with a total annual capacity of 8.1 million mt. As part of the first phase, the investments for a 2.5 million mt DRI plant began immediately.

The DRI plant will be supplied by Midrex Technologies, Inc. (Midrex) and its consortium partner, Paul Wurth, part of SMS Group, which supplied both DRI plants for TOSYALI Algerie. TOSYALI 1 commenced production in November 2018 and TOSYALI 2 began production in December 2024.

Fuat Tosyalı, chairman of Tosyalı Holding, expressed his excitement to use their own expertise in DRI plant operation and value-added steel production to transform the Libyan steel industry into an ecosystem that produces high-quality green steel products. “With MIDREX technology, we will leverage the flexible use of natural gas and hydrogen to support the production of low-carbon, high-quality steel, creating value for both the region and the world. As Tosyalı SULB, we are committed to leading the way in green steel production while building a sustainable future,” he stated. Meanwhile Ahmed Gadalla, chairman of SULB, said the project was an opportunity to greatly expand the DRI export capability of Libya.

K.C. Woody, president and CEO of Midrex, and Thomas Hansmann, chief technology officer of SMS Group, both celebrated the collaboration between the companies and restated their commitment to green steel production.