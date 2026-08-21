 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Libya...

Libya orders Lisco to halt production amid severe electricity shortages

Friday, 21 August 2026 12:02:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah has ordered state-owned Libyan Iron and Steel Company (Lisco) to halt its production operations due to the country's worsening electricity shortages, according to local media reports citing state-owned Alwataniya TV.

Under the instruction, the Misrata-based steelmaker will suspend its production lines and connect its captive power plant to Libya's national grid, helping ease pressure on electricity supplies during the current period of high demand. No timetable has been announced for the resumption of steel production.

Libya has been facing a severe power crisis amid elevated temperatures, with outages in major cities reportedly lasting as long as 10 hours per day and triggering protests over deteriorating public services.

Lisco is Libya's largest steel producer and one of the country's few non-energy companies maintaining export operations. The company has an annual design capacity of 1.7 million mt of liquid steel and produces long and flat steel products, semis and hot briquetted iron.

Tags: Libya North Africa Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Similar articles

Ex-Libya HBI tender closed with decline but exceeds buyers' expectations

10 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Libya’s LISCO completes commissioning of cold rolling mill

15 May | Steel News

Libya increases price and sales volume of merchant HBI in January tender

27 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tosyalı SULB grants order to SMS and Midrex for initial phase of DRI complex in Libya

26 Feb | Steel News

North African longs prices softer in some countries, firmer in others

12 Dec | Longs and Billet

Libya’s LISCO chooses Turkish company to complete hexagonal cold rolling mill project

14 Aug | Steel News

Libya’s LISCO and Danieli to construct direct reduction plant

18 Apr | Steel News

LISCO resumes rebar exports

15 Mar | Steel News

Wire rod demand weakens in Libya

23 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local and import wire rod prices in Libya

28 Nov | Longs and Billet