 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Libya’s...

Libya’s LISCO chooses Turkish company to complete hexagonal cold rolling mill project

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 11:38:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Libya-based rebar producer Libyan Iron & Steel Company (LISCO) has signed a contract with Turkey-based Partner Teknik to complete its hexagonal cold rolling mill project, according to media reports.

The mill will have an annual production capacity of approximately 200,000 mt of cold rolled coils and strips, with thicknesses ranging from 0.20 mm to 3 mm, to meet domestic demand, while exporting the surplus. The project is scheduled to be completed in seven months. Then, an additional four months will be allocated for operational support.


Tags: Crc Flats Libya North Africa Steelmaking 

Similar articles

CRC import price offers decline in Brazil

14 Aug | Steel News

Ex-China CRC offer prices move on downward trend

14 Aug | Flats and Slab

Shandong Steel cuts local HRC prices by $14/mt for September

13 Aug | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices lose ground due to slow bookings

12 Aug | Flats and Slab

Baosteel cuts local HRC prices by $14/mt for September

12 Aug | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing continues mixed as August scrap is now expected to settle sideways

09 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices stable but deals fall through even after discounted offers

08 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 32, 2024

08 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkey's flat steel spot prices remain stable, demand fails to pick up

08 Aug | Flats and Slab

Romanian flat steel traders cut spot prices, local mill’s prices stable

07 Aug | Flats and Slab