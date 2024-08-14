Libya’s LISCO chooses Turkish company to complete hexagonal cold rolling mill project

Libya-based rebar producer Libyan Iron & Steel Company (LISCO) has signed a contract with Turkey-based Partner Teknik to complete its hexagonal cold rolling mill project, according to media reports.

The mill will have an annual production capacity of approximately 200,000 mt of cold rolled coils and strips, with thicknesses ranging from 0.20 mm to 3 mm, to meet domestic demand, while exporting the surplus. The project is scheduled to be completed in seven months. Then, an additional four months will be allocated for operational support.