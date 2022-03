Thursday, 03 March 2022 11:46:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Chinese steelmaker Lingyuan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Lingyuan Steel) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 26.154 billion ($4.13 billion) in 2021, up 28.85 percent year on year, while it achieved a net profit of RMB 919 million ($145 million), up 64.61 percent year on year.

The company said it reduced production costs in the given year, which improved its profitability and performance.