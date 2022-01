Thursday, 20 January 2022 11:51:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Chinese steel producer Lingyuan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd (Lingyuan Steel) has announced that it expects a net profit of RMB 360 million for 2021, up 64.55 percent year on year. In the given year, Lingyuan Steel’s crude steel output amounted to 5.4068 million mt, down 6.96 percent year on year.

The company said it reduced its production costs in 2021, thereby boosting its profitability.