﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Liberty Liège restarts packaging line at Tilleur plant

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 15:34:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based Liberty Steel’s subsidiary Liberty Liège has restarted its packaging line at the Tilleur plant in Belgium, following maintenance works that lasted three months, SteelOrbis has learned.

In January this year, the company received the funding required to carry out the first step of the transformation plan for its Flémalle and Tilleur plants from Liberty Steel Group, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The transformation plan includes the Liberty Liège tinning line at Tilleur developing a new business model, which will see it build partnerships with major customers to manufacture specialist packaging for their products.


Tags: Liberty Steel  Belgium  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14 Feb

Aperam posts higher sales revenues and profit for 2021, higher EBITDA expected for Q1
10 Feb

France’s steel product import value up 50.2 percent in 2021
09 Feb

France’s steel product export value up 59.7 percent in 2021
07 Feb

EUROFER: EU’s finished steel imports up 39 percent in Jan-Nov
01 Feb

Tenaris to build carbon capture and utilization plant in Dalmine, Italy