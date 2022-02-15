Liberty Liège restarts packaging line at Tilleur plant

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 15:34:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based Liberty Steel’s subsidiary Liberty Liège has restarted its packaging line at the Tilleur plant in Belgium, following maintenance works that lasted three months, SteelOrbis has learned.

In January this year, the company received the funding required to carry out the first step of the transformation plan for its Flémalle and Tilleur plants from Liberty Steel Group, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The transformation plan includes the Liberty Liège tinning line at Tilleur developing a new business model, which will see it build partnerships with major customers to manufacture specialist packaging for their products.