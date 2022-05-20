Liberty Steel wins Liège court appeal, to restart business

Friday, 20 May 2022 11:50:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based Liberty Steel, a subsidiary of GFG Alliance, has announced that it has won its appeal against the decision of Belgium’s Liège Enterprise Court for the liquidation of the company’s Belgium-based Liège plants and has pledged an immediate restart of the business.

Liberty has already recently injected new funding into the plants at Flémalle and Tilleur in Belgium. The injections will enable Liberty Liège to resume production immediately and ramp up fully to 110,000 mt per month by October.

In April this year, Liège Court rejected Liberty Liège’s restructuring plans submitted to ensure the future of its Flémalle and Tilleur plants, and ordered the liquidation of the company in Belgium, as SteelOrbis previously reported.