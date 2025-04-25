Liberty Liège declared bankrupt by court

Belgium-based steelmaker Liberty Liège, a subsidiary of Romania-based Liberty Galati, has officially been declared bankrupt by the Liège Business Court due to the inability to raise the necessary funds to maintain its assets during the silent bankruptcy proceedings, according to local media reports.

In the coming days, 520-550 employees, who had not been paid for several months, will be laid off and access unemployment benefits. The new administrators appointed a few days ago will try to find a potential buyer for the company, which had been shut down for two years.