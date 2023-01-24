Three major steelmakers interested in Liberty Liège’s plants

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 12:34:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Three major steelmakers, India-based JSW Steel, Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Russia-based NLMK, are said to be interested in acquiring the Flémalle and Tilleur plants of Belgium-based Liberty Liège, a subsidiary of UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel, according to local media reports.

In December last year, a court in Liège appointed a provisional administrator and a legal representative for Liberty Liège to accelerate the sale of the Flémalle and Tilleur plants, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The company has tinplate and galvanizing lines at the given plants.

In addition, the company’s operations at the Dudelange plant in Luxembourg are still at a standstill, SteelOrbis understands.