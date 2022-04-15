Belgium court rejects Liberty Liège’s restructuring plans, orders liquidation of plants

Friday, 15 April 2022 14:54:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Liège Court in Belgium has rejected UK-based Liberty Steel’s Belgium-based subsidiary Liberty Liège’s restructuring plans submitted to ensure the future of its Flémalle and Tilleur plants, according to media reports. The court has also ordered the liquidation of the company in Belgium.

The court appointed three trustees responsible to find a potential buyer to secure the jobs of around 700 employees in the plants, SteelOrbis understands.

Liberty Liège restarted its packaging line at the Tilleur plant in February, following maintenance works, as SteelOrbis previously reported, while the galvanizing lines at its Flémalle plant have been suspended since December amid a lack of raw materials.