Kobe Steel to launch Japan’s first low carbon BF steel

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd has announced that it will launch the country’s first low carbon blast furnace steel called “Kobenable Steel”. The company plans to start selling the new products this fiscal year.

Kobenable Steel is based on the KOBELCO Group’s CO2 Reduction Solution for Blast Furnace Ironmaking, which utilizes a technology that can significantly reduce CO2 emissions from the blast furnace.

The product will be launched in two categories, Kobenable Premier and Kobenable Half, and will be available for all types of the company’s steel products and will maintain the same level of high quality as conventional products.