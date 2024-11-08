 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s Kobe Steel sees sales revenue fall in H1 amid lower sales and prices

Friday, 08 November 2024 14:06:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd has issued its financial results for the first half ended September 30 of the financial year 2024-25.

For the given period, Kobe Steel has reported a net profit of JPY 56.58 billion ($40.74 million), decreasing from the net profit of JPY 80.3 billion recorded in the same period of the previous financial year. The company’s consolidated net sales revenues for the first half of the financial year amounted to JPY 1.24 trillion ($898.98 million), falling by 0.4 percent year on year, due to lower sales and prices.

Kobe Steel produced 3.01 million mt of crude steel in the period in question, down 2.5 percent year on year. Kobe’s steel product sales volume in the given period fell by 5.2 percent year on year to 2.34 million.

The company expects consolidated sales revenues at JPY 2.6 trillion for the financial year 2024-25. Kobe Steel’s crude steel production is expected to be about six million mt for the financial year. The company’s sales volume is expected to total about 4.70 million mt in the given year.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat Japan Far East Steelmaking Fin. Reports Kobe Steel 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal's sales revenue falls in Jan-Sept amid lower prices

07 Nov | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.0% in late October, stocks down

07 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal reports higher outputs for January-October

05 Nov | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 1.9 percent week-on-week

04 Nov | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel export to import ratio may rise to 90% by year-end

01 Nov | Steel News

S. Korea’s POSCO posts lower net profit and sales revenue for Q3

01 Nov | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 1.8 percent week-on-week

29 Oct | Steel News

CISA: Chinese key steel enterprises’ gross profits drop 56% in Jan-Sept, challenges persist

28 Oct | Steel News

Russia’s MMK reports lower steel output and sales for Q3

24 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.1% in mid-October, stocks also up

24 Oct | Steel News