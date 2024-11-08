Japan’s Kobe Steel sees sales revenue fall in H1 amid lower sales and prices

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd has issued its financial results for the first half ended September 30 of the financial year 2024-25.

For the given period, Kobe Steel has reported a net profit of JPY 56.58 billion ($40.74 million), decreasing from the net profit of JPY 80.3 billion recorded in the same period of the previous financial year. The company’s consolidated net sales revenues for the first half of the financial year amounted to JPY 1.24 trillion ($898.98 million), falling by 0.4 percent year on year, due to lower sales and prices.

Kobe Steel produced 3.01 million mt of crude steel in the period in question, down 2.5 percent year on year. Kobe’s steel product sales volume in the given period fell by 5.2 percent year on year to 2.34 million.

The company expects consolidated sales revenues at JPY 2.6 trillion for the financial year 2024-25. Kobe Steel’s crude steel production is expected to be about six million mt for the financial year. The company’s sales volume is expected to total about 4.70 million mt in the given year.