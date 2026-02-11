Kobe Steel posts lower net profit and revenues for Apr-Dec 2025

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd has issued its financial results for the first nine months ending December 31 of the financial year 2025-26.

For the given period, Kobe Steel has reported a net profit of JPY 84.33 billion ($550.98 million), increasing from the net profit of JPY 116.84 billion recorded in the same period of the previous financial year. The company’s consolidated net sales revenues for the first nine months of the financial year amounted to JPY 1.77 trillion ($11.61 billion), falling by 5.6 percent year on year.

The company stated that lower unit selling prices in the steel segment, cost increases and deterioration in inventory valuation weighed on earnings.

Kobe Steel produced 4.36 million mt of crude steel in the period in question, down 3.7 percent, while its sales volume totaled 3.48 million mt, falling by 2.2 percent, both year on year.

For the full financial year 2025-26, Kobe Steel’s crude steel production is expected to be about 5.80 million mt, while its sales volume is expected to total around 4.60 million mt. In addition, Kobe Steel expects its sales revenues to total JPY 2.44 trillion in the full financial year.