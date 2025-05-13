Japan’s Kobe Steel sees higher net profit in FY 2024-25, to divest Nippon Koshuha’s steel business

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd has issued its financial and operational results for the fiscal year 2024-25 ended March 31.

For the given period, Kobe Steel has reported a net profit of JPY 120.2 billion ($812.13 million), increasing from the net profit of JPY 109.5 billion recorded in the previous financial year, while its net sales revenues for the full financial year amounted to JPY 2.55 trillion ($17.26 billion), rising by 0.4 percent year on year

In the same year, Kobe Steel produced 5.96 million mt of crude steel, down by 0.1 percent year on year, while its total sales volume rose by 0.6 percent year on year to 4.72 million mt.

According to Kobe Steel, in the financial year 2024-25 its steel exports rose by 4.8 percent to 1.09 million mt, while its domestic sales fell by 0.8 percent to 3.63 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

The company said that it expects its crude steel output and steel sales volume to amount to 5.90 million mt and 4.70 million mt respectively in FY 2025-26. In addition, Kobe Steel expects to report net sales revenues of JPY 2.55 trillion for the current fiscal year.

In addition, the company has signed an agreement with Japan-based steel producer Daido Steel to transfer the common shares of its subsidiary Nippon Koshuha Steel Group’s steel business Nippon Koshuha Steel to Daido Steel. The share transfer is scheduled for February 2, 2026.