Japan’s Kobe Steel to begin in-house production of corrosion-resistant sheet with new investment

Thursday, 28 November 2024 14:55:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel has announced that it will invest about JPY 32 billion ($210.62 million) to revamp its galvanizing equipment at its Kakogawa works and to add the plating process for its corrosion-resistant steel plate under the KOBEMAG® brand to its own operations.

In the fiscal year 2017-18, Kobe Steel had collaborated with Nisshin Steel to outsource the zinc-aluminum-magnesium alloy plating process from the company. Since the demand for these products has recently increased, Kobe Steel has decided to make the investment in question.

Within the scope of the project, the company will integrate the production of KOBEMAG® sheet into its own plant. From the fiscal year 2029-30, it will be able to produce about 250,000 mt of the product per year, responding to customers’ needs.

KOBEMAG® sheet is suitable for use in several industries including housing, architecture, civil engineering and automotive.


Tags: Coated Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking Investments Kobe Steel 

