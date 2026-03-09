 |  Login 
Kobe Steel receives new hydrogen-fired heating furnace from Chugai Ro

Monday, 09 March 2026 14:21:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese furnace and combustion technology provider Chugai Ro Co., Ltd. has announced that it has delivered a hydrogen-fired metal heating demonstration furnace to Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel’s Takasago Works in Japan.

According to Chugai Ro, the newly delivered furnace utilizes hydrogen combustion burners and has a total combustion capacity of 2,791 kW with four burners, positioning it as one of the largest hydrogen-fired heating furnaces currently operating in Japan. The furnace is designed to provide uniform temperature distribution inside the furnace chamber, whether firing exclusively with city gas, hydrogen, or a combination of hydrogen and city gas. Chugai Ro indicated that the system allows flexible fuel switching, enabling operators to adjust the combustion configuration depending on hydrogen availability and operational requirements.

The technology provider stated that it will continue developing combustion equipment and industrial furnaces using carbon-free energy sources, aiming to support the transition toward a carbon-neutral society.


