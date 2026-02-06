Tenova to supply Consteel EAF for Nippon Steel’s Yawata works

Italian-based Tenova has announced that the Italian plantmaker has been selected by Nippon Steel Corporation to supply the world’s largest Consteel® electric arc furnace (EAF) for the Yawata Area of the producer’s Kyushu Works in Japan.

Tenova stated that the project will involve the supply of a Consteel® electric arc furnace with a heat size of 340 metric tons, which, once operational, will become the world’s most powerful EAF. The plantmaker emphasized that this installation represents a major milestone in the evolution of electric steelmaking technology.

Tenova noted that the project will be implemented in partnership with GE Vernova, which will provide its Direct Feed power system for the furnace. The plantmaker explained that this system will ensure the high-stability power supply required to operate the large-scale EAF at optimal performance levels.

Tenova underlined that the Yawata project represents a strategic investment in both innovation and sustainability. By enabling the transition from traditional blast furnace operations to EAF-based steelmaking, the project supports Nippon Steel’s pathway toward carbon neutrality by 2050, as outlined by the Japanese steel producer.