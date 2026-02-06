 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tenova...

Tenova to supply Consteel EAF for Nippon Steel’s Yawata works

Friday, 06 February 2026 13:24:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian-based Tenova has announced that the Italian plantmaker has been selected by Nippon Steel Corporation to supply the world’s largest Consteel® electric arc furnace (EAF) for the Yawata Area of the producer’s Kyushu Works in Japan.

Tenova stated that the project will involve the supply of a Consteel® electric arc furnace with a heat size of 340 metric tons, which, once operational, will become the world’s most powerful EAF. The plantmaker emphasized that this installation represents a major milestone in the evolution of electric steelmaking technology.

Tenova noted that the project will be implemented in partnership with GE Vernova, which will provide its Direct Feed power system for the furnace. The plantmaker explained that this system will ensure the high-stability power supply required to operate the large-scale EAF at optimal performance levels.

Tenova underlined that the Yawata project represents a strategic investment in both innovation and sustainability. By enabling the transition from traditional blast furnace operations to EAF-based steelmaking, the project supports Nippon Steel’s pathway toward carbon neutrality by 2050, as outlined by the Japanese steel producer.


Tags: Japan Far East Steelmaking Tenova 

Similar articles

More deals for import semis disclosed in SE Asia, sales from Iran resume

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

Hyundai Steel reports higher operating profit for 2025 amid lower costs

06 Feb | Steel News

US finds circumvention of CVD on circular welded pipe imports

06 Feb | Steel News

Anglo American’s iron ore output stable in 2025, sales rise slightly

06 Feb | Steel News

Acciaierie d’Italia requests further 12-month extension of extraordinary layoffs

06 Feb | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - February 6, 2026 

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s HRC imports up 7.9 percent in 2025

06 Feb | Steel News

Downgrade by Fitch speeds up sale of CSN

06 Feb | Steel News

Annual performance of the Chilean economy increased in December

06 Feb | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 2.2% in late Jan 2026, stocks also down  

06 Feb | Steel News