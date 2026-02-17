 |  Login 
Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 2.1 percent in December 2025 from November

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 14:31:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments moved up by 2.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 7.6 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 325,800 metric tons. 52.4 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 47.6 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories went down by 5.9 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 639,521 metric tons, and increased by 4.2 percent year on year. 72.7 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 27.3 percent were held by steel traders.

In December, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 325,800 mt, decreasing by 13.2 percent month on month and by 4.2 percent year on year.


Tags: CRS Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

