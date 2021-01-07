JSW’s crude steel output up two percent in Q3 FY 2020-21

Thursday, 07 January 2021 12:01:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

JSW Steel, one of the largest Indian steelmakers, produced 4.08 million mt of crude steel in the third quarter ended December 31 of the financial year 2020-21 (started April 1, 2020), increasing by two percent compared to 4.02 million mt recorded in the same quarter of 2019 and up six percent from 3.85 million mt recorded in the previous quarter.

In addition, during the same period the company produced 2.98 million mt of flat rolled products, increasing by four percent, while it produced 930,000 mt of long rolled products, up by four percent, both year on year.

In the first nine months of the financial year 2020-21, the company’s crude steel production totaled 10.89 million mt, falling by 10 percent, while its flat steel production came to 7.88 million mt, decreasing by seven percent, and its long steel production amounted to 2.16 million mt, down by 22 percent, all year on year.