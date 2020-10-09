JSW’s crude steel output down 16 percent in H1

Friday, 09 October 2020 10:49:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

JSW Steel, one of the largest Indian steelmakers, produced 3.85 million mt of crude steel in the second quarter of the financial year 2020-21 (started April 1, 2020), showing an increase of 0.3 percent year on year. In addition, during the same period the company produced 2.84 million mt of flat rolled products, increasing by five percent, while it produced 770,000 mt of long rolled products, down by seven percent, both year on year.

In the first half of the financial year 2020-21, the company’s crude steel production totaled 6.81 million mt, down by 16 percent, while its flat steel production totaled 4.90 million mt, decreasing by 13 percent and its long steel production totaled 1.22 million mt, declining by 35 percent, all year on year.