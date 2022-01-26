﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

JSW Steel orders melt shop for Vijayanagar plant

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 12:18:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply equipment for Indian steelmaker JSW Steel’s subsidiary JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Limited’s new steel melt shop No. 4.

The order includes two LD (BOF) converters, two ladle furnaces, gas cleaning and dedusting systems, and two slab casters. The new melt shop has a design annual capacity of 5 million mt and will mainly produce high-quality carbon steel. It is part of a major project of JSW Steel to expand its JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works plant’s production capacity.

The two two-strand continuous slab casters will be designed to produce slabs in a width range of 900 mm to 1,650 mm, with thicknesses of 220 mm and 260 mm.


Tags: steelmaking  Indian Subcon  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26 Jan

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s crude steel output up 28.1% in 2021
25 Jan

MMK’s Mill 2500 achieves annual HRC output record in 2021
25 Jan

US raw steel production down 1.6 percent week-on-week
25 Jan

Japanese crude steel output down 1.3% in December from November
24 Jan

Thyssenkrupp to supply carbon-reduced electrical steel for production of transformers