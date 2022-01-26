JSW Steel orders melt shop for Vijayanagar plant

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 12:18:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will supply equipment for Indian steelmaker JSW Steel’s subsidiary JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Limited’s new steel melt shop No. 4.

The order includes two LD (BOF) converters, two ladle furnaces, gas cleaning and dedusting systems, and two slab casters. The new melt shop has a design annual capacity of 5 million mt and will mainly produce high-quality carbon steel. It is part of a major project of JSW Steel to expand its JSW Steel Vijayanagar Works plant’s production capacity.

The two two-strand continuous slab casters will be designed to produce slabs in a width range of 900 mm to 1,650 mm, with thicknesses of 220 mm and 260 mm.