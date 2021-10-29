JSW Limited: Indian coking coal prices to rise $100/mt in Q3 of FY 2021-22

Friday, 29 October 2021 10:29:34 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Coking coal prices in India is expected to rise by another $100/mt in third quarter (October-December) of 2021-22, according to forecast of local steel producer, JSW Limited on Friday, October 29.

“There was an increase of $30/mt in coking coal prices in second quarter of current fiscal. Looking at the current pricing scenario, we expect $100/mt increase in the third quarter,” JSW Limited, joint managing director, Sheshagiri Rao said in a statement.

“We feel that very high cost pressures will keep steel prices at elevated levels. It will go up from they are today,” he said.

According to trade circles, landed cost of imported coking coal currently averages around $400-420/mt CFR compared to levels of $100-110/mt early this year.