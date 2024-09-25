 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Jindal...

Jindal India to invest $179 million to expand value-added downstream steel products

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 14:49:26 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Jindal India, a producer of value-added downstream steel products of the B C Jindal Group, will invest an estimated $179 million to ramp up its capacity by 60 percent to 1.6 million mt per year, a company statement said on Wednesday, September 25.

The expansion focuses on the production of coated flat products, pipes and crash barriers, the company said in the statement.

The expansion is expected to be fully completed by the financial year 2025-26, while partial production is slated to be started within the current fiscal year, it said.

Part of B C Jindal Group, Jindal India Limited produces colour-coated and galvanized steel sheets and coils, cold rolled steel, and electric resistance welding (ERW) galvanized among other products.


Tags: Pipe Tubular India Indian Subcon Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move up amid better outlook

25 Sep | Tube and Pipe

India’s rolled steel product imports from China hit seven-year high in Apr-Aug

25 Sep | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sees 2% rise in net profit in FY 2023-24

25 Sep | Steel News

Indian stainless steel producers seek surtax on imports from China

24 Sep | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 11.8 percent in July from June

24 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosçelik supplies pipes for Saudi Arabian water reservoir project

23 Sep | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts decline week-on-week

23 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.2 percent in August from July

20 Sep | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 13.1 percent in July from June

20 Sep | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 17.1 percent in July from June

20 Sep | Steel News