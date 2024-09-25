Jindal India to invest $179 million to expand value-added downstream steel products

Jindal India, a producer of value-added downstream steel products of the B C Jindal Group, will invest an estimated $179 million to ramp up its capacity by 60 percent to 1.6 million mt per year, a company statement said on Wednesday, September 25.

The expansion focuses on the production of coated flat products, pipes and crash barriers, the company said in the statement.

The expansion is expected to be fully completed by the financial year 2025-26, while partial production is slated to be started within the current fiscal year, it said.

Part of B C Jindal Group, Jindal India Limited produces colour-coated and galvanized steel sheets and coils, cold rolled steel, and electric resistance welding (ERW) galvanized among other products.