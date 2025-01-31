 |  Login 
Japan’s steel exports down 3.0 percent in 2024

Friday, 31 January 2025 13:16:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.82 million metric tons, increasing by 13.3 percent month on month and 10.1 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In 2024, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 31.71 million mt, down by 3.0 percent compared to the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in 2024 the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 4.78 million metric tons, down 15.1 percent, while exports to China decreased by 6.2 percent to 2.67 million metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.76 million metric tons, up by 11.2 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 4.28 million metric tons, decreasing by 8.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.21 million metric tons, down by 1.5 percent, all year on year.

Exports      

       

December (mt) 

Change m-o-m (%)

2024 (mt)

Change y-o-y (%) 

Semi-finished      

291,908 

+58.4      

3,139,998 

+0.8

Bars      

16,696 

-33.4

224,448

-38.9      

Wire rod      

42,786 

+49.3

414,841

+6.5

Heavy plate      

274,612

+54.3

2,767,141

-6.3      

HRC      

1,048,563 

+4.6      

11,845,839 

-3.5      

CRC      

106,816 

-12.6      

1,460,729 

-4.8   

Galvanized sheet      

195,278 

+18.0

2,074,800 

-3.3    

Tags: Plate Galvanized Crc Wire Rod Hrc Flats Semis Longs Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

