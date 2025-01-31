Japan’s steel exports down 3.0 percent in 2024

In December last year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.82 million metric tons, increasing by 13.3 percent month on month and 10.1 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In 2024, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 31.71 million mt, down by 3.0 percent compared to the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in 2024 the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 4.78 million metric tons, down 15.1 percent, while exports to China decreased by 6.2 percent to 2.67 million metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.76 million metric tons, up by 11.2 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 4.28 million metric tons, decreasing by 8.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.21 million metric tons, down by 1.5 percent, all year on year.