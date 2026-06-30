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Japan’s industrial output up 0.5 percent in May 2026 from April

Tuesday, 30 June 2026 17:44:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, Japan’s industrial production increased by 0.5 percent month on month and decreased by 1.7 percent compared to the same month in 2025, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in May the Japanese iron and steel production index went up by 0.4 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index increased by 1.1 percent in the given month compared to April. Meanwhile, in May Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved up by two percent and iron and steel inventories decreased by 0.2 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 3.7 percent in June and remain stable in July, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to decrease by 0.6 percent in June and by 1.6 percent in July, month on month.


Tags: Japan Far East Manufacturing 

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