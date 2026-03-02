 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s industrial output up...

Japan’s industrial output up 2.2 percent in January 2026 from December

Monday, 02 March 2026 13:32:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Japan’s industrial production went up by 2.2 percent month on month and by 2.3 percent compared to the same month in 2025, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in January the Japanese iron and steel production index went down by 1.7 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index increased by one percent in the given month compared to December. Meanwhile, in January Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved up by 4.3 percent and iron and steel inventories decreased by 0.9 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to decrease by 0.5 percent in February and fall by 2.6 percent in March, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to increase by 2.1 percent in February and decrease by 2.3 percent in March, month on month.


Tags: Japan Far East Manufacturing 

Similar articles

Japan’s industrial output down 0.1 percent in December 2025 from November

30 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 2.6 percent in November 2025 from October

26 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 1.4 percent in October 2025 from September

28 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 2.2 percent in September 2025 from August

31 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 1.2 percent in August 2025 from July

30 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 1.6 percent in July 2025 from June

01 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 1.7 percent in June 2025 from May

04 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 0.5 percent in May 2025 from April

01 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 0.9 percent in April from March

30 May | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 1.1 percent in March from February

30 Apr | Steel News