Japan’s industrial output up 1.4 percent in October 2025 from September

In October this year, Japan’s industrial production went up by 1.4 percent month on month and by 1.5 percent compared to the same month in 2024, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in October the Japanese iron and steel production index went down by 2.1 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index went decreased by 0.8 percent in the given month compared to September. Meanwhile, in October Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved down by three percent and iron and steel inventories increased by 1.3 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to decrease by 1.2 percent in November and go down by two percent in December, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to increase by 2.2 percent in November and rise by 1.6 percent in December, month on month.