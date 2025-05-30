Japan’s industrial output down 0.9 percent in April from March

In April this year, Japan’s industrial production went down by 0.9 percent month on month and increased by 0.7 percent compared to the same month in 2024, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in April the Japanese iron and steel production index went down by 1.5 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index increased by 0.5 percent in the given month compared to March. Meanwhile, in April Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved up by 0.6 percent and iron and steel inventories decreased by 0.5 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 9.0 percent in May and decrease by 3.4 percent in June, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to go down by 3.3 percent in May and grow by 2.8 percent in June, month on month.