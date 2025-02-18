Japan’s industrial output up 0.3 percent in December from November

In December last year, Japan’s industrial production went up by 0.3 percent month on month and down by 1.1 percent compared to the same month in 2023, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in December the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 2.5 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index went up by three percent in the given month compared to November. Meanwhile, in December Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved up by 3.1 percent and iron and steel inventories decreased by 2.3 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by one percent in January and by 1.2 percent in February, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to go down by 1.9 percent in January and decrease by 0.6 percent in February, month on month.