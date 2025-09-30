Japan’s industrial output down 1.2 percent in August 2025 from July

In August this year, Japan’s industrial production went down by 1.2 percent month on month and by 1.3 percent compared to the same month in 2024, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in August the Japanese iron and steel production index went down by 1.1 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index went decreased by three percent in the given month compared to July. Meanwhile, in August Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved up by 4.6 percent and iron and steel inventories decreased by 3.4 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 4.1 percent in September and by 1.2 percent in October, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to go up by 1.9 percent in September and decrease by 2.2 percent in October, month on month.