Japan’s industrial output up 0.5 percent in May 2025 from April

In May this year, Japan’s industrial production went up by 0.5 percent month on month and decreased by 1.8 percent compared to the same month in 2024, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in May the Japanese iron and steel production index went down by 2.9 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index went decreased by 0.1 percent in the given month compared to April. Meanwhile, in May Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved up by three percent and iron and steel inventories decreased by 0.5 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 0.3 percent in June and decrease by 0.7 percent in July, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to go up by 1.1 percent in June and grow by one percent in July, month on month.