 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s industrial output up 0.8 percent in April 2026 from March

Friday, 29 May 2026 11:03:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Japan’s industrial production increased by 0.8 percent month on month and increased by 2.3 percent compared to the same month in 2025, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in April the Japanese iron and steel production index went down by 0.3 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index decreased by 0.8 percent in the given month compared to March. Meanwhile, in April Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved down by 3.1 percent and iron and steel inventories increased by 1.8 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 5.1 percent in May and decrease by 0.4 percent in June, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to increase by 1.9 percent in May and go up by 1.2 percent in June, month on month.


Tags: Japan Far East Manufacturing 

Similar articles

Japan’s industrial output down 0.5 percent in March 2026 from February

04 May | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 2.1 percent in February 2026 from January

31 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 2.2 percent in January 2026 from December

02 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 0.1 percent in December 2025 from November

30 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 2.6 percent in November 2025 from October

26 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 1.4 percent in October 2025 from September

28 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 2.2 percent in September 2025 from August

31 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 1.2 percent in August 2025 from July

30 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 1.6 percent in July 2025 from June

01 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 1.7 percent in June 2025 from May

04 Aug | Steel News