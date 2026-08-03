 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan's...

Japan's industrial output remained stable in June 2026 from May

Monday, 03 August 2026 11:18:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Japan's industrial production increased by 1.3 percent month on month and by 4.2 percent compared to the same month in 2025, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in June the Japanese iron and steel production index went up by 1.8 percent year on year, while Japan's seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index remained stable in the given month compared to May. Meanwhile, in June Japanese producers' iron and steel shipments moved sideways and iron and steel inventories increased by 1.6 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry's Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 1.2 percent in July and by 4.5 percent in August, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to decrease by 0.9 percent in July and increase by 6.1 percent in August, month on month.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Japan Far East Manufacturing 

Similar articles

Japan’s industrial output up 0.5 percent in May 2026 from April

30 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 0.8 percent in April 2026 from March

29 May | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 0.5 percent in March 2026 from February

04 May | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 2.1 percent in February 2026 from January

31 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 2.2 percent in January 2026 from December

02 Mar | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 0.1 percent in December 2025 from November

30 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 2.6 percent in November 2025 from October

26 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 1.4 percent in October 2025 from September

28 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 2.2 percent in September 2025 from August

31 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 1.2 percent in August 2025 from July

30 Sep | Steel News