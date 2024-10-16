 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s industrial output down...

Japan’s industrial output down 3.3 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 15:17:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Japan’s industrial production went down by 3.3 percent month on month and by 4.9 percent compared to the same month in 2023, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in August the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 7.7 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index went down by 4.4 percent in the given month compared to July. Meanwhile, in August Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved down by 10.2 percent and iron and steel inventories increased by 2.8 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 2.0 percent in September and by 6.1 percent in October, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to decrease by 0.2 percent in September and increase by 3.1 percent in October, month on month.


Tags: Japan Far East Manufacturing 

Similar articles

Japan’s industrial output down 3.6 percent in June from May

23 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 2.8 percent in May from April

29 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 0.1 percent in April from March

27 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 3.8 percent in March from February

28 May | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 0.1 percent in February from January

29 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 7.5 percent in January from December

01 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up 1.8 percent in December from November

29 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output down 0.9 percent in November from October

01 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output up one percent in October from September

02 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s industrial output stable in August from July

30 Oct | Steel News