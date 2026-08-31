Japan's industrial output rises 0.1 percent in July 2026 from June

In July this year, Japan's industrial production increased by 0.1 percent month on month and by 4.1 percent compared to the same month in 2025, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

Meanwhile, the Japanese iron and steel production index rose by 1.2 percent year on year, while the country's seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index increased by 0.5 percent compared to June. Japanese producers' iron and steel shipments rose by 4.9 percent, while iron and steel inventories decreased by 0.6 percent, both month on month.

According to the ministry's Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 6.4 percent in August and decrease by 4.2 percent in September, both month on month. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is forecast to rise by 1.8 percent in August and by 0.5 percent in September, month on month.