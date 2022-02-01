Japan’s steel exports up seven percent in 2021

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 15:32:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.81 million metric tons, down 2.4 percent month on month and up 10.0 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In 2021, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 34.4 million mt, rising by seven percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the full year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 4.89 million metric tons, up 1.8 percent, while exports to China decreased by 12.6 percent to 5.12 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 2.34 million metric tons, down by 4.4 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 5.93 million metric tons, rising by 55.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.17 million metric tons, increasing by 32.5 percent, all year on year.