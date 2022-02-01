﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up seven percent in 2021

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 15:32:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.81 million metric tons, down 2.4 percent month on month and up 10.0 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In 2021, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 34.4 million mt, rising by seven percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the full year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 4.89 million metric tons, up 1.8 percent, while exports to China decreased by 12.6 percent to 5.12 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 2.34 million metric tons, down by 4.4 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 5.93 million metric tons, rising by 55.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.17 million metric tons, increasing by 32.5 percent, all year on year. 

Exports

 

December (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

2021 (mt)

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

292,474

-9.5

3,646,136

-10.0

Bars

43,169

25.0

617,747

75.0

Wire rod

52,264

41.3

529,306

40.7

Heavy plate

223,787

-9.1

2,651,902

6.5

HRC

892,522

-7.1

10,701,303

-1.8

CRC

170,265

-6.3

2,114,108

23.1

Galvanized sheet

200,102

0.3

2,553,607

32.0

Tags: wire rod  crc  plate  imp/exp statistics  galvanized  Japan  hrc  flats  Far East  semis  longs  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03 Feb

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 20.8 percent in 2021
31 Jan

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts higher sales revenue and record profit for 2021
25 Jan

Japanese crude steel output down 1.3% in December from November
24 Jan

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 10.2% in mid-Jan
20 Jan

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 15 percent in November