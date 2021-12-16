Japan’s new ship export orders rise in November from October

Thursday, 16 December 2021 11:07:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in November this year rose by 10.8 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 30 ships, compared to 15 ships recorded in October, totaling 1,235,690 gross tons, including 20 bulk carriers, one tanker and nine general cargo ships.

In the first 11 months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 293 ships with an aggregate of 14.56 million gross tons, up 127.8 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in November this year Japan delivered 19 ships for export, totaling 841,231 gross tons, compared to 14 ships totaling 731,210 gross tons recorded in October.

Meanwhile, in the first 11 months of the current year, Japan delivered 205 ships for export, totaling 9.64 million gross tons, falling by 11.3 percent year on year.