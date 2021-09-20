Japan’s new ship export orders rise in August from July

Monday, 20 September 2021 11:40:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in August this year rose by 47.6 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 27 ships, compared to 18 ships recorded in July, totaling 1.21 million gross tons, including 22 bulk carriers, three tankers and two general cargo ships.

In the first eight months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 226 ships with an aggregate of 11.27 million gross tons, up 186.9 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in August this year Japan delivered 19 ships for export, totaling 1.04 million gross tons, compared to 15 ships totaling 716,059 gross tons recorded in July.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of the current year, Japan delivered 157 ships for export, totaling 7.12 million gross tons, falling by 18.5 percent year on year.