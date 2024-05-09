Mitsubishi Heavy Industries joins forces with Chiyoda for carbon capture technology

Thursday, 09 May 2024 15:02:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), which specializes in engineering and manufacturing, has announced that it will collaborate with local engineering company Chiyoda Corporation to expand carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) technology that it has jointly developed with Kansai Electric Power Co., Ltd in Japan. This way, the technology in question will be offered to local customers through Chiyoda, which will provide engineering services for CCUS projects.

In the meantime, the collaboration will help MHI to strengthen its engineering, procurement and construction capabilities, and also to develop CCUS projects in Japan, where demand for these is expected to increase. Also, both companies will make use of their individual expertise to meet the decarbonization needs of several industries.

Aiming to become carbon neutral by 2040, MHI will continue to promote CCUS technology worldwide, implementing its own technology and developing further solutions.