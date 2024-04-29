Japan’s industrial output down 0.1 percent in February from January

Monday, 29 April 2024 13:36:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Japan’s industrial production went down by 0.1 percent month on month and fell by 3.5 percent compared to the same month in 2023, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in February the Japanese iron and steel production index increased by 0.2 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index went down by 1.1 percent in the given month compared to January. Meanwhile, in February Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments moved down by 4.2 percent and iron and steel inventories increased by 3.1 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 4.9 percent in March and by 3.3 percent in April, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to decrease by 2.6 percent in March and by 1.7 percent in April, month on month.