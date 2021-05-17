Japan’s new ship export orders rise in April from March

Monday, 17 May 2021 10:27:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in April this year rose by 14.5 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 15 ships, compared to 28 ships recorded in March, totaling 1.73 million gross tons, including seven bulk carriers, two tankers and six general cargo ships.

In the first four months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 93 ships with an aggregate of 5.41 million gross tons, up 136.0 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in April this year Japan delivered 11 ships for export, totaling 400,288 gross tons, compared to 30 ships totaling 1.41 million gross tons recorded in March.

Meanwhile, in the first four months of the current year, Japan delivered 81 ships for export, totaling 3.51 million gross tons, falling by 34.3 percent year on year.