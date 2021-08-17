﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders fall in July from June

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 16:10:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in July this year fell by 60.9 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 18 ships, compared to 55 ships recorded in June, totaling 823,550 gross tons, including 15 bulk carriers, one tanker and two general cargo ships.

In the first seven months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 199 ships with an aggregate of 10.06 million gross tons, up 195.0 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in July this year Japan delivered 15 ships for export, totaling 716,059 gross tons, compared to 22 ships totaling 955,618 gross tons recorded in June.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of the current year, Japan delivered 138 ships for export, totaling 6.08 million gross tons, falling by 26.0 percent year on year.


Tags: Japan  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Aug

Japanese auto output up 12.2 percent in January-May
05  Aug

Kobe Steel expects sales volume to rise amid higher demand from auto sector
03  Aug

Nippon Steel expects V-shaped performance recovery in FY 2021-22
02  Aug

Japan’s steel exports down 0.8 percent in January-June
28  Jul

Japan’s industrial output down 5.9 percent in May from April