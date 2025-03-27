 |  Login 
Japan’s JFE Steel and Yamato Steel to collaborate to strengthen country’s H-beam market

Thursday, 27 March 2025 13:50:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese steel producer JFE Steel Corporation has announced that it will collaborate in its operations with Japan-based Yamato Steel in Japan’s H-beam structural-steel market from April this year.

As a first step, Yamato Steel will be introduced as a supplier of selected H-beam products of JFE Steel in response to customer requests. The initiative is expected to create an optimized production system that maximizes the strengths of both companies, increasing productivity, ensuring customer satisfaction and making the H-beam market in Japan more competitive.

Going forward, the companies will continue to strengthen their collaboration with the aim of achieving an integration of activities that effectively responds to customer needs and contributes to sustainability in the country.


Tags: Beams Longs Japan Far East JFE Steel 

