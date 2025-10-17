UAE initiates AD investigation on heavy steel sections from China

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade has announced the initiation of an antidumping investigation concerning imports of heavy sections of iron and steel originating in or exported from China. The case was initiated following a formal complaint by Emirates Steel Industries, the sole domestic producer of heavy sections, representing the entire UAE industry in this product category.

The complaint alleges that Chinese exporters have been selling heavy steel sections in the UAE market at dumped prices, below their normal value in China’s domestic market. It further claims that these imports have caused material injury to the UAE industry, including price undercutting, profit decline, reduced cash flow and investment, and loss of market share. The investigation covers heavy steel sections U-, I-, and H-sections and alloy steel angles classified under HS codes 721631, 721632, 721633, and 722870. These products are primarily used in construction and structural applications, key sectors of the UAE economy.

Although no outcome has been determined, market participants believe the case stems from growing pressure by local mills. Foreign suppliers, particularly from China, see strong potential in the UAE’s expanding market, while local producers have raised concerns about increasing volumes of low-priced imports. The investigation is therefore viewed as a response to domestic industry pressure.

However, many UAE traders and importers note that the country traditionally maintains a strongly pro-trade stance, emphasizing open markets and fair competition. While the probe reflects legitimate local concerns, its final outcome remains uncertain, as the UAE generally seeks to balance industrial protection with its role as a regional hub for free trade and international cooperation.