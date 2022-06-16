﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 14.5 percent in Apr from Mar

Thursday, 16 June 2022 15:19:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

n April this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments declined by 14.5 percent compared to the previous month and rose by 3.3 percent compared to the same month of 2021, amounting to 749,046 metric tons. 75.5 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 24.5 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 773,088 mt, dropping by 8.7 percent month on month and advancing by 9.2 percent year on year.

IMeanwhile, in April Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.25 million mt, dropping by 14.7 percent from the previous month and rising by 7.3 percent year on year. 16.9 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 83.1 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.36 million mt, decreasing by 1.6 percent month on month and increasing by 4.5 percent year on year.


Tags: Hrc Plate Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 24

16 Jun | Flats and Slab

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.0 percent in early June

14 Jun | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices edge down slightly

13 Jun | Flats and Slab

Baosteel keeps local flat steel prices stable for July

13 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 23

09 Jun | Flats and Slab

Ex-China plate offers stable after decline, sentiment positive

06 Jun | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.1% in late May

06 Jun | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down three percent in late May

06 Jun | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 22

02 Jun | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports down 2.1 percent in Jan-Apr

31 May | Steel News