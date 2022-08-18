Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 7.3 percent in June from May

Thursday, 18 August 2022 13:56:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments rose by 7.3 percent compared to the previous month and remained almost unchanged from 781,519 mt recorded in the same month of 2021, amounting to 781,704 metric tons. 72.7 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 27.3 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 803,948 mt, increasing by 6.5 percent month on month and by 6.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in June Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.35 million mt, dropping by 8.2 percent from the previous month and by 5.5 percent year on year. 22.1 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 77.9 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.19 million mt, moving down by 23.3 percent month on month and by 13.9 percent year on year.