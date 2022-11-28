Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 7.1 percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 28 November 2022 09:41:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.91 million metric tons, rising by 3.1 percent compared to August and declining by 7.3 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-September period this year, domestic steel consumption in the country declined by 7.1 percent year on year to 35.38 million metric tons.

In the first nine months of this year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan dropped by 4.4 percent to 7.41 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 8.13 million metric tons, down 11.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 2.12 million metric tons of steel products, up 10.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.