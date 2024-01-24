﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 3.4 percent in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 12:26:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.83 million metric tons, down by 1.5 percent compared to October and up by 2.4 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-November period of 2023, domestic steel consumption in the country decreased by 3.4 percent year on year to 41.4 million metric tons.

In the first 11 months of the given year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved down by 9.8 percent to 8.13 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 10.6 million metric tons, up 8.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 2.56 million metric tons of steel products, down 0.4 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Consumption 

Similar articles

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 4.8 percent in Jan-Oct

22 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 4.8 percent in January-September

20 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 5.2 percent in Jan-Aug

18 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption up 22.3 percent in Jan-July

27 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 6.3 percent in H1

23 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 7.7 percent in Jan-May

19 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 8.6 percent in Jan-Apr

16 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 8.8 percent in Jan-Mar

25 May | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 9.6 percent in Jan-Feb

17 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 10.5 percent in January

28 Mar | Steel News